Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Columbia County, Oregon this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Clackamas County
  • Marion County
  • Union County
  • Washington County
  • Multnomah County
  • Umatilla County
  • Josephine County
  • Yamhill County
  • Sherman County

    • Columbia County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Valley Catholic High School at Rainier Jr/Sr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Rainier, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clatskanie High School at Sheridan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Sheridan, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Baker High School at Scappoose High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Scappoose, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.