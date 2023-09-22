Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coos County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Coos County, Oregon this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coos County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Bandon High School at Glide High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Glide, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klamath Union High School at Marshfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Coos Bay, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Bend High School at Mazama High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cascade Christian High School at Coquille High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Coquille, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Chiloquin High School at Myrtle Point High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on September 23
- Location: Myrtle Point, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
