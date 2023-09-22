Root for your favorite local high school football team in Coos County, Oregon this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

    • Coos County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Bandon High School at Glide High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Glide, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Klamath Union High School at Marshfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Coos Bay, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Bend High School at Mazama High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Klamath Falls, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cascade Christian High School at Coquille High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Coquille, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Chiloquin High School at Myrtle Point High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on September 23
    • Location: Myrtle Point, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

