Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Curry County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Curry County, Oregon is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Curry County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Sutherlin High School at Brookings-Harbor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Brookings, OR
- Conference: 3A Far West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Gold Beach High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on September 23
- Location: Gold Beach, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
