High school football competition in Curry County, Oregon is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Curry County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Sutherlin High School at Brookings-Harbor High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Brookings, OR
    • Conference: 3A Far West
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    TBD at Gold Beach High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on September 23
    • Location: Gold Beach, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

