Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Deschutes County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Deschutes County, Oregon this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Crook County High School at Caldera High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Redmond High School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit High School at Wilsonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Wilsonville, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canby High School at Bend Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sisters High School at La Pine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: La Pine, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
