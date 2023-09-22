Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Deschutes County, Oregon this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Crook County High School at Caldera High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on September 22

6:50 PM PT on September 22 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Redmond High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Summit High School at Wilsonville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Wilsonville, OR

Wilsonville, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Canby High School at Bend Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sisters High School at La Pine High School