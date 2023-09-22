Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Deschutes County, Oregon this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

    • Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Crook County High School at Caldera High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Bend, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Redmond High School at Glencoe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Hillsboro, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Summit High School at Wilsonville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Wilsonville, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Canby High School at Bend Sr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Bend, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sisters High School at La Pine High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: La Pine, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

