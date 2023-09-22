If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Douglas County, Oregon, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Douglas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Glendale High School at Elkton Charter School

Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on September 22

4:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Elkton, OR

Elkton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Bandon High School at Glide High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Glide, OR

Glide, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

South Umpqua High School at North Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Grants Pass, OR

Grants Pass, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Illinois Valley High School at Oakland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Oakland, OR

Oakland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sutherlin High School at Brookings-Harbor High School