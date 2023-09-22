Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Douglas County, Oregon, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Glendale High School at Elkton Charter School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Elkton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bandon High School at Glide High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Glide, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Umpqua High School at North Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Valley High School at Oakland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Oakland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sutherlin High School at Brookings-Harbor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Brookings, OR
- Conference: 3A Far West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
