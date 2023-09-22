High school football action in Harney County, Oregon is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Union County
  • Clackamas County
  • Yamhill County
  • Washington County
  • Marion County
  • Multnomah County
  • Josephine County
  • Umatilla County
  • Sherman County

    • Harney County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Union High School at Crane Union High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Crane, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Burns High School at Seaside High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Seaside, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.