Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harney County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Harney County, Oregon is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Harney County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Union High School at Crane Union High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Crane, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burns High School at Seaside High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Seaside, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
