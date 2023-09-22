If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Jackson County, Oregon, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Jackson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thurston High School at Crater High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Central Point, OR

Central Point, OR Conference: 5A Midwestern

5A Midwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

South Salem High School at South Medford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Medford, OR

Medford, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeview High School at St. Mary's High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Medford, OR

Medford, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Cascade Christian High School at Coquille High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Coquille, OR

Coquille, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashland High School at Hidden Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Murphy, OR

Murphy, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

North Medford High School at North Salem High School