Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Jackson County, Oregon, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Jackson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thurston High School at Crater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Central Point, OR
- Conference: 5A Midwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Salem High School at South Medford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School at St. Mary's High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cascade Christian High School at Coquille High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Coquille, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashland High School at Hidden Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Murphy, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Medford High School at North Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
