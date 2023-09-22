Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Klamath County, Oregon? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Klamath County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Lost River High School at Heppner Jr Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Heppner, OR

Heppner, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Klamath Union High School at Marshfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Coos Bay, OR

Coos Bay, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

North Bend High School at Mazama High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Henley High School at Cascade Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Turner, OR

Turner, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Crosspoint Christian School at Mohawk High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Marcola, OR

Marcola, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Chiloquin High School at Myrtle Point High School