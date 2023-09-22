Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Klamath County, Oregon? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

    • Klamath County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Lost River High School at Heppner Jr Sr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Heppner, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Klamath Union High School at Marshfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Coos Bay, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Bend High School at Mazama High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Klamath Falls, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Henley High School at Cascade Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Turner, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Crosspoint Christian School at Mohawk High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Marcola, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Chiloquin High School at Myrtle Point High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on September 23
    • Location: Myrtle Point, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

