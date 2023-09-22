Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Klamath County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Klamath County, Oregon? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Klamath County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Lost River High School at Heppner Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Heppner, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klamath Union High School at Marshfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Coos Bay, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Bend High School at Mazama High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henley High School at Cascade Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Turner, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crosspoint Christian School at Mohawk High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Marcola, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Chiloquin High School at Myrtle Point High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on September 23
- Location: Myrtle Point, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.