We have 2023 high school football competition in Lane County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Siuslaw High School at Harrisburg High School

Game Time: 6:40 PM PT on September 22

6:40 PM PT on September 22 Location: Harrisburg, OR

Harrisburg, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurston High School at Crater High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Central Point, OR

Central Point, OR Conference: 5A Midwestern

5A Midwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakridge High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Monroe, OR

Monroe, OR Conference: 2A Central Valley

2A Central Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

North Marion High School at Pleasant Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Pleasant Hill, OR

Pleasant Hill, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sweet Home High School at Cottage Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Cottage Grove, OR

Cottage Grove, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

South Eugene High School at Springfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Springfield, OR

Springfield, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Junction City High School at Philomath High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Philomath, OR

Philomath, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Stayton High School at Marist Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Eugene, OR

Eugene, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Crosspoint Christian School at Mohawk High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Marcola, OR

Marcola, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Falls City High School at Mohawk High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Marcola, OR

Marcola, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Lowell High School at Weston-McEwen High School