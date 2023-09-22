We have 2023 high school football competition in Lane County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

    • Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Siuslaw High School at Harrisburg High School

    • Game Time: 6:40 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Harrisburg, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thurston High School at Crater High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Central Point, OR
    • Conference: 5A Midwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oakridge High School at Monroe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Monroe, OR
    • Conference: 2A Central Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Marion High School at Pleasant Hill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Pleasant Hill, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sweet Home High School at Cottage Grove High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Cottage Grove, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Eugene High School at Springfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Springfield, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Junction City High School at Philomath High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Philomath, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stayton High School at Marist Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Eugene, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Crosspoint Christian School at Mohawk High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Marcola, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Falls City High School at Mohawk High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Marcola, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Lowell High School at Weston-McEwen High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on September 23
    • Location: Athena, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

