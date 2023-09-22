Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Lane County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Siuslaw High School at Harrisburg High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Harrisburg, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thurston High School at Crater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Central Point, OR
- Conference: 5A Midwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakridge High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Monroe, OR
- Conference: 2A Central Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Marion High School at Pleasant Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Pleasant Hill, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sweet Home High School at Cottage Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Cottage Grove, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Eugene High School at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Springfield, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Junction City High School at Philomath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Philomath, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stayton High School at Marist Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crosspoint Christian School at Mohawk High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Marcola, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falls City High School at Mohawk High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Marcola, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Lowell High School at Weston-McEwen High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on September 23
- Location: Athena, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
