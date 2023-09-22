Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Lincoln County, Oregon is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Lincoln County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Irrigon JrSr High School at Toledo Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Toledo, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Newport High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Newport, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
