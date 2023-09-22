High school football competition in Lincoln County, Oregon is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Lincoln County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Irrigon JrSr High School at Toledo Jr Sr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Toledo, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jefferson High School at Newport High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Newport, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

