Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Linn County, Oregon this week.
Linn County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Siuslaw High School at Harrisburg High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Harrisburg, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corvallis High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Lebanon, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sweet Home High School at Cottage Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Cottage Grove, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Scio High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Scio, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverton High School at South Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Albany, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gervais High School at Santiam Junior Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Mill City, OR
- Conference: 2A Tri-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
