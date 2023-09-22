Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Linn County, Oregon this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Linn County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Siuslaw High School at Harrisburg High School

Game Time: 6:40 PM PT on September 22

6:40 PM PT on September 22 Location: Harrisburg, OR

Harrisburg, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Corvallis High School at Lebanon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Lebanon, OR

Lebanon, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

Sweet Home High School at Cottage Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Cottage Grove, OR

Cottage Grove, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Scio High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Scio, OR

Scio, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Silverton High School at South Albany High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Albany, OR

Albany, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

Gervais High School at Santiam Junior Senior High School