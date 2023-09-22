This week, there's high school football on the docket in Malheur County, Oregon. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Multnomah County
  • Union County
  • Clackamas County
  • Umatilla County
  • Yamhill County
  • Washington County
  • Josephine County
  • Marion County
  • Sherman County

    • Malheur County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Melba Senior High School at Vale High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Vale, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ontario High School at Nyssa High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Nyssa, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.