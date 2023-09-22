Mariners vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:42 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Friday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (84-68) versus the Seattle Mariners (84-68) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on September 22.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (10-6) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (8-5) will get the nod for the Mariners.
Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Mariners 5.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Mariners were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.
- When it comes to the over/under, Seattle and its foes are 5-3-2 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Mariners' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).
- The Mariners have come away with 20 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Seattle has come away with a win 12 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Seattle scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (722 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Mariners have the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.72.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Bryce Miller vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 17
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Shelby Miller
|September 18
|@ Athletics
|W 5-0
|Bryan Woo vs JP Sears
|September 19
|@ Athletics
|W 7-2
|Luis Castillo vs Paul Blackburn
|September 20
|@ Athletics
|W 6-3
|George Kirby vs Joey Estes
|September 22
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Dane Dunning
|September 23
|@ Rangers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 24
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 25
|Astros
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Justin Verlander
|September 26
|Astros
|-
|George Kirby vs Cristian Javier
|September 27
|Astros
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Framber Valdez
