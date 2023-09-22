Friday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (84-68) versus the Seattle Mariners (84-68) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on September 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (10-6) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (8-5) will get the nod for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Mariners were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Seattle and its foes are 5-3-2 in its previous 10 contests.

The Mariners' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

The Mariners have come away with 20 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win 12 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Seattle scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (722 total, 4.8 per game).

The Mariners have the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.72.

