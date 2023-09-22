The Texas Rangers (84-68) host the Seattle Mariners (84-68) to start a three-game series at Globe Life Field, with first pitch at 8:05 PM ET on Friday. The Rangers are on the back of a series victory over the Red Sox, and the Mariners a series win over the Athletics.

The Rangers will give the ball to Dane Dunning (10-6, 3.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Bryce Miller (8-5, 3.88 ERA).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering four hits.

In 23 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.

Miller has nine quality starts this season.

Miller will try to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 23 appearances this season.

Bryce Miller vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .266 batting average, and is second in the league with 1403 total hits and third in MLB action with 841 runs scored. They have the third-ranked slugging percentage (.455) and are sixth in all of MLB with 215 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Rangers this season, Miller has pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits while striking out two.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers will send Dunning (10-6) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

The right-hander allowed six hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.84 ERA this season with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 32 games.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 23 starts this season.

Dunning has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

The 28-year-old's 3.84 ERA ranks 29th, 1.293 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 41st among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Dane Dunning vs. Mariners

The Mariners rank 10th in MLB with 722 runs scored this season. They have a .244 batting average this campaign with 200 home runs (12th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Mariners one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-22 with two RBI in six innings.

