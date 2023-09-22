Mariners vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 22
The Texas Rangers (84-68) host the Seattle Mariners (84-68) to start a three-game series at Globe Life Field, with first pitch at 8:05 PM ET on Friday. The Rangers are on the back of a series victory over the Red Sox, and the Mariners a series win over the Athletics.
The Rangers will give the ball to Dane Dunning (10-6, 3.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Bryce Miller (8-5, 3.88 ERA).
Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (10-6, 3.84 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (8-5, 3.88 ERA)
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.
- Miller has nine quality starts this season.
- Miller will try to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 23 appearances this season.
Bryce Miller vs. Rangers
- The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .266 batting average, and is second in the league with 1403 total hits and third in MLB action with 841 runs scored. They have the third-ranked slugging percentage (.455) and are sixth in all of MLB with 215 home runs.
- Head-to-head against the Rangers this season, Miller has pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits while striking out two.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning
- The Rangers will send Dunning (10-6) to the mound for his 24th start this season.
- The right-hander allowed six hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.
- The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.84 ERA this season with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 32 games.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 23 starts this season.
- Dunning has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.
- The 28-year-old's 3.84 ERA ranks 29th, 1.293 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 41st among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Dane Dunning vs. Mariners
- The Mariners rank 10th in MLB with 722 runs scored this season. They have a .244 batting average this campaign with 200 home runs (12th in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Mariners one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-22 with two RBI in six innings.
