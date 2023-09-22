In Morrow County, Oregon, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

    • Morrow County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Riverside High School at Blanchet Catholic School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Salem, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lost River High School at Heppner Jr Sr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Heppner, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Irrigon JrSr High School at Toledo Jr Sr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Toledo, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

