Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Morrow County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Morrow County, Oregon, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Morrow County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Riverside High School at Blanchet Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lost River High School at Heppner Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Heppner, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Irrigon JrSr High School at Toledo Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Toledo, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.