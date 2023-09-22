In Polk County, Oregon, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

    TBD at Dallas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Dallas, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central High School at Crescent Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Corvallis, OR
    • Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Falls City High School at Mohawk High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Marcola, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

