Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Polk County, Oregon, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Polk County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Dallas, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Crescent Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falls City High School at Mohawk High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Marcola, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.