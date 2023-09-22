Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wallowa County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Wallowa County, Oregon this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Wallowa County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Dufur High School at Enterprise High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Enterprise, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wallowa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Wallowa, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
