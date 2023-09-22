The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Wallowa County, Oregon this week, we've got the information.

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Wallowa County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Dufur High School at Enterprise High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22

6:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Enterprise, OR

Enterprise, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Wallowa High School