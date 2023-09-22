The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Wallowa County, Oregon this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Union County
  • Washington County
  • Umatilla County
  • Yamhill County
  • Clackamas County
  • Sherman County
  • Multnomah County
  • Marion County
  • Josephine County

    • Wallowa County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Dufur High School at Enterprise High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Enterprise, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Wallowa High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
    • Location: Wallowa, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.