Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wasco County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Wasco County, Oregon this week, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wasco County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Dufur High School at Enterprise High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Enterprise, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Dalles High School at Fort Vancouver High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Vancouver, WA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
