Saturday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (85-68) taking on the Seattle Mariners (84-69) at 7:05 PM ET (on September 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (9-11) for the Rangers and Logan Gilbert (13-6) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Mariners were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its previous 10 games.

The Mariners have put together a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (46.5%) in those games.

This year, Seattle has won 12 of 25 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.8 runs per game (727 total), Seattle is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Mariners have the second-best ERA (3.75) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule