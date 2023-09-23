Mariners vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Saturday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (85-68) taking on the Seattle Mariners (84-69) at 7:05 PM ET (on September 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (9-11) for the Rangers and Logan Gilbert (13-6) for the Mariners.
Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Mariners were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.
- When it comes to the total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its previous 10 games.
- The Mariners have put together a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).
- The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (46.5%) in those games.
- This year, Seattle has won 12 of 25 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.8 runs per game (727 total), Seattle is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Mariners have the second-best ERA (3.75) in the majors this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Shelby Miller
|September 18
|@ Athletics
|W 5-0
|Bryan Woo vs JP Sears
|September 19
|@ Athletics
|W 7-2
|Luis Castillo vs Paul Blackburn
|September 20
|@ Athletics
|W 6-3
|George Kirby vs Joey Estes
|September 22
|@ Rangers
|L 8-5
|Bryce Miller vs Dane Dunning
|September 23
|@ Rangers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 24
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 25
|Astros
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Justin Verlander
|September 26
|Astros
|-
|George Kirby vs Cristian Javier
|September 27
|Astros
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Framber Valdez
|September 28
|Rangers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery
