Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers square off against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 201 home runs.

Fueled by 485 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 13th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners rank 19th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

Seattle has scored 727 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.9 strikeouts per game.

Seattle strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.75 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.186 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners' Logan Gilbert (13-6) will make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Gilbert will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Home Logan Gilbert Shelby Miller 9/18/2023 Athletics W 5-0 Away Bryan Woo JP Sears 9/19/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Away Luis Castillo Paul Blackburn 9/20/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away George Kirby Joey Estes 9/22/2023 Rangers L 8-5 Away Bryce Miller Dane Dunning 9/23/2023 Rangers - Away Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/24/2023 Rangers - Away Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/25/2023 Astros - Home Luis Castillo Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Astros - Home George Kirby Cristian Javier 9/27/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Miller Framber Valdez 9/28/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.