Cal Raleigh carries a two-game homer streak into the Seattle Mariners' (84-69) game versus the Texas Rangers (85-68) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (9-11) against the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (13-6).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (9-11, 3.38 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (13-6, 3.77 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 31st of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 182 strikeouts over 179 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Over 30 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.77 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.

Gilbert is trying to record his 18th quality start of the year.

Gilbert will look to extend a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per appearance).

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Logan Gilbert vs. Rangers

He will take the hill against a Rangers offense that is hitting .266 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .456 (third in the league) with 217 total home runs (sixth in MLB play).

Gilbert has thrown 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out 10 against the Rangers this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Rangers will hand the ball to Montgomery (9-11) for his 31st start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.38 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 30 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 30-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks ninth, 1.201 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 34th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.