Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Oregon
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:45 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a Week 4 slate that includes plenty of exciting contests, fans from Oregon should tune in to see the Oregon State Beavers versus the Washington State Cougars.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week
No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes at No. 10 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon (-21)
Cal Poly Mustangs at Portland State Vikings
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Hillsboro Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 14 Oregon State Beavers at No. 21 Washington State Cougars
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Martin Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon State (-3)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.