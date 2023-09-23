In a Week 4 slate that includes plenty of exciting contests, fans from Oregon should tune in to see the Oregon State Beavers versus the Washington State Cougars.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week

No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes at No. 10 Oregon Ducks

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon (-21)

Cal Poly Mustangs at Portland State Vikings

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Hillsboro Stadium

Hillsboro Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 14 Oregon State Beavers at No. 21 Washington State Cougars

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Martin Stadium

Martin Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon State (-3)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!