In the contest between the Oregon Ducks and Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Ducks to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Oregon vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado (+21) Under (70.5) Oregon 39, Colorado 30

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Ducks' implied win probability is 88.9%.

The Ducks haven't lost a game against the spread this year.

Oregon has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 21-point favorites.

The over/under in this game is 70.5 points, two higher than the average total in Oregon games this season.

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

The Buffaloes have a 15.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Buffaloes is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 21-point underdogs this year, Colorado is 1-0 against the spread.

The Buffaloes have hit the over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

The average total in Colorado games this year is 9.5 less points than the point total of 70.5 for this outing.

Ducks vs. Buffaloes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 58 15.7 68 8.5 38 30 Colorado 41.3 30.3 39.5 24.5 45 42

