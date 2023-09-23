The No. 14 Oregon State Beavers (3-0) meet a fellow Pac-12 opponent when they visit the No. 21 Washington State Cougars (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Martin Stadium.

On defense, Oregon State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 11th-best by surrendering just 257.0 yards per game. The offense ranks 29th (466.0 yards per game). Washington State's defense ranks 66th in the FBS with 22.3 points allowed per contest, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks sixth-best by piling up 48.3 points per contest.

Oregon State vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Oregon State vs. Washington State Key Statistics

Oregon State Washington State 466.0 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 535.3 (15th) 257.0 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.7 (75th) 219.0 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.7 (89th) 247.0 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.7 (3rd) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 630 yards (210.0 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 61.8% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 38 rushing yards on 13 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Damien Martinez has 351 rushing yards on 40 carries with one touchdown.

Deshaun Fenwick has been handed the ball 26 times this year and racked up 152 yards (50.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Silas Bolden's leads his squad with 159 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 catches (out of 24 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Anthony Gould has caught six passes for 156 yards (52.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jeremiah Noga has been the target of eight passes and hauled in six catches for 86 yards, an average of 28.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward has thrown for 990 yards on 77-of-107 passing with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 95 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Dylan Paine has racked up 95 yards (on 11 attempts) with one touchdown.

Lincoln Victor has racked up 342 receiving yards on 24 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Josh Kelly has recorded 177 receiving yards (59.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 13 receptions.

Kyle Willams' 12 targets have resulted in nine catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

