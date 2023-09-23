A matchup of Pac-12 teams features the No. 14 Oregon State Beavers (3-0) taking on the No. 21 Washington State Cougars (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Martin Stadium. The Beavers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. Washington State matchup in this article.

Oregon State vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Oregon State vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Washington State Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-3) 56.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oregon State (-2.5) 56.5 -146 +122 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Oregon State vs. Washington State Betting Trends

Oregon State has covered once in two games with a spread this season.

The Beavers have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Washington State has a record of 2-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Cougars have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 To Win the Pac-12 +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

