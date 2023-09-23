Oregon State vs. Washington State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
A matchup of Pac-12 teams features the No. 14 Oregon State Beavers (3-0) taking on the No. 21 Washington State Cougars (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Martin Stadium. The Beavers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. Washington State matchup in this article.
Oregon State vs. Washington State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Pullman, Washington
- Venue: Martin Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Oregon State vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|Washington State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-3)
|56.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-2.5)
|56.5
|-146
|+122
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Oregon State vs. Washington State Betting Trends
- Oregon State has covered once in two games with a spread this season.
- The Beavers have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Washington State has a record of 2-0-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cougars have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
