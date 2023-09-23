The No. 21 Washington State Cougars (3-0) are 3-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the No. 14 Oregon State Beavers (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Martin Stadium. The total is 58.5 points for this matchup.

Oregon State ranks 29th in total offense this season (466.0 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 11th-best in the FBS with 466.0 yards allowed per game. Washington State's defense ranks 66th in the FBS with 22.3 points allowed per contest, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks sixth-best by generating 48.3 points per contest.

Oregon State vs. Washington State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Martin Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Oregon State vs Washington State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon State -3 -110 -110 58.5 -115 -105 -150 +125

Week 4 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Oregon State Betting Records & Stats

Oregon State has covered the spread once in two games this season.

The Beavers have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Oregon State has combined with its opponent to go over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Oregon State has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Oregon State has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Beavers have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 630 yards (210.0 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 61.8% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 38 rushing yards on 13 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Damien Martinez has carried the ball 40 times for a team-high 351 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Deshaun Fenwick has racked up 152 yards on 26 carries, scoring one time.

Silas Bolden's team-high 159 yards as a receiver have come on 13 receptions (out of 24 targets) with one touchdown.

Anthony Gould has hauled in six receptions totaling 156 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jeremiah Noga has been the target of eight passes and hauled in six receptions for 86 yards, an average of 28.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Andrew Chatfield Jr. paces the team with 2.0 sacks, and also has 2.0 TFL and five tackles.

Easton Mascarenas has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 22 tackles and one interception so far.

