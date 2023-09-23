The Washington State Cougars are expected to win their matchup against the Oregon State Beavers at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Oregon State vs. Washington State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington State (+3) Under (58.5) Washington State 29, Oregon State 26

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Beavers a 60.0% chance to win.

The Beavers have one win against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Oregon State has an ATS record of 1-1.

One of the Beavers' two games this season has hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 58.5 points, 6.5 more than the average point total for Oregon State games this season.

Washington State Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cougars have a 44.4% chance to win.

The Cougars have covered each spread they have faced this year (2-0-0).

Washington State is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

The Cougars have gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

The average total in Washington State games this season is 2.2 fewer points than the point total of 58.5 for this outing.

Beavers vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon State 41.0 11.0 40.5 8.0 42.0 17.0 Washington State 48.3 22.3 47.5 21.5 50.0 24.0

