The No. 10 Oregon Ducks (3-0) host a Pac-12 battle against the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon sports the 30th-ranked defense this season (285.7 yards allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with a tally of 587 yards per game. Colorado's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 15th-best in the FBS with 41.3 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is allowing 30.3 points per game, which ranks 103rd.

Oregon vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Oregon vs. Colorado Key Statistics

Oregon Colorado 587 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 479 (37th) 285.7 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 460.3 (109th) 223.7 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 61 (128th) 363.3 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 418 (2nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (60th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has racked up 893 yards (297.7 ypg) on 76-of-98 passing with eight touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 60 rushing yards (20 ypg) on 11 carries.

Mar'Keise Irving has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 216 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 95 yards (31.7 per game).

Jordan James has carried the ball 21 times for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

Troy Franklin has hauled in 17 receptions for 292 yards (97.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Gary Bryant Jr. has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 176 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tez Johnson has been the target of 16 passes and compiled 11 receptions for 155 yards, an average of 51.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has compiled 1,251 yards on 78.7% passing while tossing 10 touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Dylan Edwards has run the ball 25 times for 136 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

Sy'Veon Wilkerson has run for 52 yards across 18 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver has collected 25 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 386 (128.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 32 times and has two touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has 26 receptions (on 32 targets) for a total of 247 yards (82.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Travis Hunter has racked up 213 reciving yards (71 ypg) this season.

