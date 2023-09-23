The No. 10 Oregon Ducks (3-0) and the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) will meet in a matchup of Pac-12 teams on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Autzen Stadium. The Buffaloes will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 21-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 71.5 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Colorado matchup in this article.

Oregon vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Oregon vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Oregon vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Oregon has compiled a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Ducks have won their only game this season when playing as at least 21-point favorites.

Colorado has covered twice in three games with a spread this year.

The Buffaloes have been an underdog by 21 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Oregon 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500 To Win the Pac-12 +340 Bet $100 to win $340

