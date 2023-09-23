Pac-12 opponents square off when the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (3-0) host the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Autzen Stadium. Oregon is favored by 20.5 points. The over/under is 70.5 for the outing.

Oregon ranks 30th in total defense this year (285.7 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the FBS with 587 total yards per game. While Colorado's defense has been stuck in neutral, ranking 11th-worst by allowing 460.3 total yards per game, its offense ranks 23rd-best with 479 total yards per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Colorado Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Oregon vs Colorado Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon -20.5 -115 -105 70.5 -110 -110 -1000 +650

Looking to place a bet on Oregon vs. Colorado? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

Oregon is 2-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Ducks have covered the spread when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Oregon has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Oregon has played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Ducks have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.9% in this matchup.

Bet on Oregon to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has compiled 893 yards (297.7 ypg) on 76-of-98 passing with eight touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 60 rushing yards (20 ypg) on 11 carries.

The team's top rusher, Mar'Keise Irving, has carried the ball 27 times for 216 yards (72 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught 12 passes for 95 yards.

Jordan James has carried the ball 21 times for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's leads his squad with 292 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 catches (out of 25 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Gary Bryant Jr. has put up a 176-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes on 14 targets.

Tez Johnson's 11 receptions have turned into 155 yards and three touchdowns.

Popo Aumavae has racked up two sacks to pace the team, while also recording two TFL and six tackles.

Oregon's top-tackler, Jeffrey Bassa, has 15 tackles, one TFL, and one interception this year.

Khyree Jackson has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has nine tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.