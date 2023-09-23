In the matchup between the Portland State Vikings and Cal Poly Mustangs on Saturday, September 23 at 4:00 PM, our projection system expects the Vikings to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Portland State vs. Cal Poly Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Portland State (-8.1) 67.0 Portland State 38, Cal Poly 29

Portland State Betting Info (2022)

The Vikings went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

A total of six of Vikings games last season hit the over.

Cal Poly Betting Info (2022)

The Mustangs covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

The Mustangs and their opponent combined to go over the point total nine out of 11 times last year.

Vikings vs. Mustangs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Portland State 38.3 37.3 91.0 0.0 12.0 56.0 Cal Poly 23.7 29.7 34.0 15.0 3.0 59.0

