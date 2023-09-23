The Portland State Vikings (1-2) meet a fellow Big Sky opponent when they visit the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Hillsboro Stadium.

Portland State is totaling 321.0 yards per game on offense (72nd in the FCS), and rank 64th on defense, yielding 366.7 yards allowed per game. With 23.7 points per game on offense, Cal Poly ranks 66th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 73rd, surrendering 29.7 points per contest.

Portland State vs. Cal Poly Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Hillsboro, Oregon

Hillsboro, Oregon Venue: Hillsboro Stadium

Portland State vs. Cal Poly Key Statistics

Portland State Cal Poly 321.0 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.7 (55th) 366.7 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.7 (22nd) 174.3 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.0 (112th) 146.7 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.7 (15th) 3 (108th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (108th) 2 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Portland State Stats Leaders

Dante Chachere has thrown for 323 yards, completing 54.1% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 107 yards (35.7 ypg) on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Quincy Craig has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 165 yards (55.0 per game) with two scores. He has also caught eight passes for 82 yards.

Jermaine Braddock's leads his squad with 108 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 catches (out of 15 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Maclaine Griffin's three catches are good enough for 61 yards and one touchdown.

Cal Poly Stats Leaders

Sam Huard leads Cal Poly with 755 yards on 63-of-98 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Mark Biggins, has carried the ball 20 times for 96 yards (32.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Troy Fletcher has taken eight carries and totaled 52 yards with one touchdown.

Tyrece Fairly-Diyem has totaled 12 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 175 (58.3 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times and has two touchdowns.

Carlton Brown III has four receptions (on three targets) for a total of 117 yards (39.0 yards per game) this year.

Logan Booher's 11 receptions (on 12 targets) have netted him 113 yards (37.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

