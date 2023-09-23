The Seattle Seahawks at the moment have the 13th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +4000.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +650

+650 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle compiled a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Seahawks games.

Seattle totaled 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in NFL), and it allowed 361.7 yards per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Last season the Seahawks were 5-4 at home and 4-4 away.

Seattle collected three wins as the favorite (in six games) and six wins as an underdog (11 games).

The Seahawks were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC West.

Seahawks Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.

Also, Smith rushed for 366 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).

Walker also had 27 catches for 165 yards and zero TDs.

In 16 games a season ago, Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, catching 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).

Bobby Wagner delivered two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions W 37-31 +2800 3 September 24 Panthers - +25000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +10000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +2000 7 October 22 Cardinals - +100000 8 October 29 Browns - +4000 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1200 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +600 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +800 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +600 15 December 17 Eagles - +750 16 December 24 @ Titans - +6600 17 December 31 Steelers - +4000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +100000

