The Seattle Seahawks at the moment have the 13th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +4000.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC West: +650
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Seattle Betting Insights

  • Seattle compiled a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Seahawks games.
  • Seattle totaled 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in NFL), and it allowed 361.7 yards per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball.
  • Last season the Seahawks were 5-4 at home and 4-4 away.
  • Seattle collected three wins as the favorite (in six games) and six wins as an underdog (11 games).
  • The Seahawks were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC West.

Seahawks Impact Players

  • In 17 games last year, Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.
  • Also, Smith rushed for 366 yards and one TD.
  • On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).
  • Walker also had 27 catches for 165 yards and zero TDs.
  • In 16 games a season ago, Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns.
  • In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, catching 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).
  • Bobby Wagner delivered two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +8000
2 September 17 @ Lions W 37-31 +2800
3 September 24 Panthers - +25000
4 October 2 @ Giants - +10000
BYE - - - -
6 October 15 @ Bengals - +2000
7 October 22 Cardinals - +100000
8 October 29 Browns - +4000
9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1200
10 November 12 Commanders - +8000
11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000
12 November 23 49ers - +600
13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +800
14 December 10 @ 49ers - +600
15 December 17 Eagles - +750
16 December 24 @ Titans - +6600
17 December 31 Steelers - +4000
18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +100000

