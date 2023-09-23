Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Seattle Seahawks at the moment have the 13th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +4000.
Watch the Seahawks this season on Fubo!
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +650
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle compiled a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Seahawks games.
- Seattle totaled 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in NFL), and it allowed 361.7 yards per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- Last season the Seahawks were 5-4 at home and 4-4 away.
- Seattle collected three wins as the favorite (in six games) and six wins as an underdog (11 games).
- The Seahawks were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC West.
Seahawks Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.
- Also, Smith rushed for 366 yards and one TD.
- On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).
- Walker also had 27 catches for 165 yards and zero TDs.
- In 16 games a season ago, Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, catching 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).
- Bobby Wagner delivered two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.
Bet on Seahawks to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Seahawks Player Futures
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|L 30-13
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|W 37-31
|+2800
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|-
|+25000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+10000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2000
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1200
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+600
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+800
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+750
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
Odds are current as of September 23 at 5:25 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.