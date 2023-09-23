With six games on the Pac-12 Week 4 college football slate, there are plenty of options to consider on your betting tickets. Our model thinks Stanford (+12.5) against Arizona is the best bet on the spread, while the UCLA vs. Utah matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Find more stats and insights on those and other games to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 4 Pac-12 Spread Bets

Pick: Stanford +12.5 vs. Arizona

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Stanford Cardinal

Arizona Wildcats at Stanford Cardinal Projected Favorite & Spread: Stanford by 4.5 points

Stanford by 4.5 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: UCLA +5.5 vs. Utah

Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Utah Utes

UCLA Bruins at Utah Utes Projected Favorite & Spread: UCLA by 8.0 points

UCLA by 8.0 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Cal +20.5 vs. Washington

Matchup: California Golden Bears at Washington Huskies

California Golden Bears at Washington Huskies Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington by 7.2 points

Washington by 7.2 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 4 Pac-12 Total Bets

Under 52.5 - UCLA vs. Utah

Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Utah Utes

UCLA Bruins at Utah Utes Projected Total: 38.3 points

38.3 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Under 62.5 - USC vs. Arizona State

Matchup: USC Trojans at Arizona State Sun Devils

USC Trojans at Arizona State Sun Devils Projected Total: 56.1 points

56.1 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Under 60.5 - Arizona vs. Stanford

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Stanford Cardinal

Arizona Wildcats at Stanford Cardinal Projected Total: 55.8 points

55.8 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 4 Pac-12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G USC 3-0 (1-0 Pac-12) 59.3 / 17.3 580.7 / 368.3 Utah 3-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 25.0 / 10.3 357.0 / 270.7 UCLA 3-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 40.3 / 10.0 527.0 / 278.7 Oregon State 3-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 41.0 / 11.0 466.0 / 257.0 Washington 3-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 46.7 / 12.0 614.7 / 327.0 Colorado 3-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 41.3 / 30.3 479.0 / 460.3 Oregon 3-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 58.0 / 15.7 587.0 / 285.7 Washington State 3-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 48.3 / 22.3 535.3 / 363.7 Cal 2-1 (0-0 Pac-12) 33.0 / 17.3 437.3 / 280.7 Arizona 2-1 (0-0 Pac-12) 31.0 / 14.7 484.3 / 301.0 Stanford 1-2 (0-1 Pac-12) 23.3 / 36.7 380.7 / 457.0 Arizona State 1-2 (0-0 Pac-12) 13.0 / 25.7 292.7 / 293.3

