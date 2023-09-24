Sunday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (95-59) and the San Francisco Giants (77-78) clashing at Dodger Stadium (on September 24) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Dodgers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (12-11) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (4-3) will get the nod for the Giants.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-3.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 126 games this season and won 79 (62.7%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 27-14, a 65.9% win rate, when favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 866 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, San Francisco and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.

The Giants have won in 29, or 43.3%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

San Francisco has a mark of 1-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

San Francisco scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (662 total, 4.3 per game).

The Giants have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.11) in the majors this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 19 Tigers W 3-2 Caleb Ferguson vs Miguel Diaz September 20 Tigers L 4-2 Bobby Miller vs Reese Olson September 21 Giants W 7-2 Emmet Sheehan vs Kyle Harrison September 22 Giants L 5-1 Caleb Ferguson vs Sean Manaea September 23 Giants W 7-0 Clayton Kershaw vs John Brebbia September 24 Giants - Lance Lynn vs Ryan Walker September 26 @ Rockies - Bobby Miller vs Chase Anderson September 26 @ Rockies - TBA vs TBA September 27 @ Rockies - Ryan Pepiot vs Noah Davis September 28 @ Rockies - Clayton Kershaw vs Chris Flexen September 29 @ Giants - Lance Lynn vs TBA

Giants Schedule