Quarterbacks Geno Smith and Andy Dalton will be going head to head on September 24, when the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) and Carolina Panthers (0-2) come together at Lumen Field. In the column below, we take a look at the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.

Seahawks vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: CBS

Geno Smith vs. Andy Dalton Matchup

Geno Smith 2022 Stats Andy Dalton 17 Games Played 14 69.8% Completion % 66.7% 4,282 (251.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,871 (205.1) 30 Touchdowns 18 11 Interceptions 9 366 (21.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 54 (3.9) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Panthers Defensive Stats

Last year, the Panthers ranked 19th in the NFL in points allowed (22 per game) and 22nd in total yards allowed (350.2 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Carolina struggled last season, with 3,868 passing yards allowed (23rd in NFL). It ranked 19th with 25 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Panthers ranked 18th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (2,085) and 21st in rushing TDs allowed (17).

On defense, Carolina ranked 18th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 56.1%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranked 23rd at 41.1%.

Seahawks Defensive Stats

Last season, the Seahawks' defense struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranked 25th in the NFL with 23.6 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, the team ranked 26th with 6,149 total yards allowed (361.7 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Seattle's defense was 14th in the NFL with 3,595 passing yards allowed (211.5 per game) and 14th with 23 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Seahawks struggled last season, with 2,554 rushing yards allowed (30th in NFL). They ranked 27th with 21 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Seattle ranked 27th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 42.3%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it was 24th (59.6%).

