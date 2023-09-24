Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Sunday at Globe Life Field against Nathan Eovaldi, who is starting for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 201 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Seattle ranks 13th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners' .243 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Seattle ranks 12th in the majors with 727 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.9 strikeouts per game.

Seattle averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (nine) in the majors this season.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.74 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined 1.187 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners' Bryan Woo (4-4) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Woo has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Athletics W 5-0 Away Bryan Woo JP Sears 9/19/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Away Luis Castillo Paul Blackburn 9/20/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away George Kirby Joey Estes 9/22/2023 Rangers L 8-5 Away Bryce Miller Dane Dunning 9/23/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/24/2023 Rangers - Away Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/25/2023 Astros - Home Luis Castillo Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Astros - Home George Kirby Cristian Javier 9/27/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Miller Framber Valdez 9/28/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/29/2023 Rangers - Home Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi

