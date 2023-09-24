The Texas Rangers (86-68) will lean on Marcus Semien when they host Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (84-70) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, September 24. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mariners +105 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (11-4, 3.05 ERA) vs Bryan Woo - SEA (4-4, 3.90 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Mariners Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wanting to put money on the Mariners and Rangers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (+105), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Mariners bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will J.P. Crawford hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 61 out of the 103 games, or 59.2%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 53-35 (60.2%).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (45.5%) in those games.

The Mariners have a win-loss record of 12-13 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 7th 2nd Win AL West +200 - 2nd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.