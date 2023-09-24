The Texas Rangers (86-68) hope to sweep the Seattle Mariners (84-70) on Sunday at Globe Life Field, starting at 2:35 PM ET.

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) against the Mariners and Bryan Woo (4-4).

Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (11-4, 3.05 ERA) vs Woo - SEA (4-4, 3.90 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

Woo (4-4 with a 3.90 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season.

His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

In 16 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 3.90 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.

Woo is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the season in this outing.

Woo will look to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging five frames per outing.

He will try for his third straight appearance without surrendering an earned run.

Bryan Woo vs. Rangers

He will face off against a Rangers offense that ranks second in the league with 1418 total hits (on a .266 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .455 (third in the league) with 217 total home runs (sixth in MLB action).

Woo has a 27 ERA and a 4 WHIP against the Rangers this season in two innings pitched, allowing a .538 batting average over one appearance.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (11-4) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.05 and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .218 in 23 games this season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Eovaldi has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Mariners

The Mariners rank 12th in MLB with 727 runs scored this season. They have a .243 batting average this campaign with 201 home runs (12th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Mariners in one game, and they have gone 1-for-19 with a triple over six innings.

