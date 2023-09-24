Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 24 the Seattle Seahawks' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +4000, rank them 13th in the league.
Watch the Seahawks this season on Fubo!
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +650
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle went 7-10-0 ATS last season.
- The Seahawks and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Seattle averaged 351.5 yards per game on offense last year (13th in NFL), and it allowed 361.7 yards per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Seahawks went 5-4 at home last year and 4-4 on the road.
- When the underdog in the game, Seattle was 6-5. When favored, the Seahawks were 3-3.
- The Seahawks were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC West.
Seahawks Impact Players
- Geno Smith had 30 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).
- In addition, Smith rushed for 366 yards and one TD.
- On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and accumulated 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).
- Walker also had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero TDs.
- Tyler Lockett had 84 catches for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.
- D.K. Metcalf had 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.
- Bobby Wagner delivered two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.
Bet on Seahawks to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Seahawks Player Futures
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|L 30-13
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|W 37-31
|+2800
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|-
|+25000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+10000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2000
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1200
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+600
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+800
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+750
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
Odds are current as of September 24 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.