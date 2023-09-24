The Carolina Panthers (0-2) hit the road to take on the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) at Lumen Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: CBS

Seahawks Insights (2022)

The Seahawks racked up just 1.9 more points per game (23.9) than the Panthers allowed (22) last season.

The Seahawks collected only 1.3 more yards per game (351.5) than the Panthers allowed per outing (350.2) last season.

Last season, Seattle rushed for just 2.5 fewer yards (120.1) than Carolina allowed per contest (122.6).

The Seahawks turned the ball over 23 times last season, six more turnovers than the Panthers forced (17).

Seahawks Home Performance (2022)

The Seahawks put up 22.1 points per game in home games (1.8 less than their overall average), and conceded 19.8 at home (3.8 less than overall).

At home, the Seahawks racked up 325.6 yards per game and conceded 354.7. That's less than they gained (351.5) and allowed (361.7) overall.

In home games, Seattle racked up 215.9 passing yards per game and conceded 199. That's less than it gained (231.4) and allowed (211.5) overall.

The Seahawks accumulated 109.7 rushing yards per game at home (10.4 less than their overall average), and conceded 155.7 at home (5.5 more than overall).

The Seahawks' third-down percentages on offense (35.3%) and defense (41.3%) at home were both lower than their overall numbers of 37.8% and 42.3%, respectively.

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Los Angeles L 30-13 FOX 9/17/2023 at Detroit W 37-31 FOX 9/24/2023 Carolina - CBS 10/2/2023 at New York - ABC/ESPN 10/15/2023 at Cincinnati - CBS 10/22/2023 Arizona - FOX

