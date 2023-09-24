The Carolina Panthers (0-2) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 as 6-point underdogs. This contest has a listed total of 42 points.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Seahawks can be found below before they meet the Panthers. The betting trends and insights for the Panthers can be found in this article before they take on the Seahawks.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seattle Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Seahawks (-6) 42 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Seahawks (-6) 42 -255 +210 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 3 Odds

Seattle vs. Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Seahawks vs. Panthers Betting Insights

Seattle was 7-10-0 against the spread last season.

The Seahawks were winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 6-point favorites last season.

There were eight Seattle games (out of 17) that hit the over last season.

Against the spread, Carolina was 8-8-0 last year.

The Panthers covered the spread twice when an underdog by 6 points or more last season (in five opportunities).

There were eight Carolina games (out of 17) that hit the over last season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.