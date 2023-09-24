Will Will Dissly Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Will Dissly did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Dissly's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Dissly has been targeted five times and has five catches for 52 yards (10.4 per reception) and zero TDs.
Will Dissly Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Seahawks this week:
- Noah Fant (FP/ribs): 4 Rec; 56 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- D.K. Metcalf (DNP/ribs): 9 Rec; 122 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Seahawks vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Dissly 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|5
|52
|40
|0
|10.4
Dissly Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|2
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|3
|3
|35
|0
