The field is shrinking at the China Open, with Jannik Sinner getting ready for a quarterfinal against Grigor Dimitrov. Sinner is +500 (third-best odds in the field) to win it all at National Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 China Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sinner at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 4

September 26 - October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Sinner's Next Match

Sinner will face Dimitrov in the quarterfinals on Monday, October 2 at 9:00 AM ET, after beating Yoshihito Nishioka in the previous round 6-2, 6-0.

Sinner currently has odds of -300 to win his next matchup against Dimitrov. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Sinner? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Sinner Stats

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Sinner beat No. 38-ranked Nishioka, 6-2, 6-0.

Sinner has won two of his 20 tournaments so far over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 50-17.

Sinner has won two tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a record of 34-10.

Over the past year (across all court types), Sinner has played 67 matches and 23.2 games per match.

In his 44 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Sinner has averaged 21.9 games.

Sinner has won 30.9% of his return games and 84.3% of his service games over the past year.

Sinner has won 30.6% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has claimed 84.2% of his service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.