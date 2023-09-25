Monday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (84-71) against the Houston Astros (85-71) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 25.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (14-7, 3.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Justin Verlander (11-8, 3.44 ERA).

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

  • In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Mariners have a record of 4-1.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Mariners have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 103 times this season and won 60, or 58.3%, of those games.
  • This season Seattle has won 52 of its 86 games, or 60.5%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
  • Seattle ranks 12th in the majors with 735 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 19 @ Athletics W 7-2 Luis Castillo vs Paul Blackburn
September 20 @ Athletics W 6-3 George Kirby vs Joey Estes
September 22 @ Rangers L 8-5 Bryce Miller vs Dane Dunning
September 23 @ Rangers L 2-0 Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery
September 24 @ Rangers L 9-8 Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi
September 25 Astros - Luis Castillo vs Justin Verlander
September 26 Astros - George Kirby vs Cristian Javier
September 27 Astros - Bryce Miller vs Framber Valdez
September 28 Rangers - Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery
September 29 Rangers - Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi
September 30 Rangers - Luis Castillo vs TBA

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.