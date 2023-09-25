Mariners vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 25
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (84-71) against the Houston Astros (85-71) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 25.
The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (14-7, 3.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Justin Verlander (11-8, 3.44 ERA).
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Mariners have a record of 4-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Mariners have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 103 times this season and won 60, or 58.3%, of those games.
- This season Seattle has won 52 of its 86 games, or 60.5%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle ranks 12th in the majors with 735 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|@ Athletics
|W 7-2
|Luis Castillo vs Paul Blackburn
|September 20
|@ Athletics
|W 6-3
|George Kirby vs Joey Estes
|September 22
|@ Rangers
|L 8-5
|Bryce Miller vs Dane Dunning
|September 23
|@ Rangers
|L 2-0
|Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 24
|@ Rangers
|L 9-8
|Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 25
|Astros
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Justin Verlander
|September 26
|Astros
|-
|George Kirby vs Cristian Javier
|September 27
|Astros
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Framber Valdez
|September 28
|Rangers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 29
|Rangers
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 30
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs TBA
