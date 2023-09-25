The Seattle Mariners versus Houston Astros game on Monday at 9:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in J.P. Crawford and Jose Altuve.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 203 total home runs.

Seattle's .416 slugging percentage is 14th in baseball.

The Mariners rank 19th in the majors with a .244 batting average.

Seattle ranks 12th in runs scored with 735 (4.7 per game).

The Mariners rank 13th in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.188).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo (14-7 with a 3.11 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 188 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 32nd of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Castillo is looking to continue a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Castillo will look to last five or more innings for his 32nd straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

He has made nine appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Away Luis Castillo Paul Blackburn 9/20/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away George Kirby Joey Estes 9/22/2023 Rangers L 8-5 Away Bryce Miller Dane Dunning 9/23/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/24/2023 Rangers L 9-8 Away Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/25/2023 Astros - Home Luis Castillo Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Astros - Home George Kirby Cristian Javier 9/27/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Miller Framber Valdez 9/28/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/29/2023 Rangers - Home Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/30/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo -

