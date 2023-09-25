The Houston Astros (85-71) hope to stop their three-game losing run against the Seattle Mariners (84-71), at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (14-7) to the mound, while Justin Verlander (11-8) will get the nod for the Astros.

Mariners vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (14-7, 3.11 ERA) vs Verlander - HOU (11-8, 3.44 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners' Castillo (14-7) will make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.11 and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .212 in 31 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 31 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has nine appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Luis Castillo vs. Astros

The Astros are batting .259 this season, fourth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .437 (sixth in the league) with 215 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Astros two times this season, allowing them to go 10-for-51 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in 14 innings.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

The Astros are sending Verlander (11-8) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 149 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

In 25 games this season, the 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.

Verlander has 13 quality starts under his belt this year.

Verlander will try to build upon a 19-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

