A quarterfinal is next for Nicolas Jarry in the China Open, and he will meet Alexander Zverev. Jarry is +1400 (fourth-best odds in the field) to win it all at National Tennis Center.

Jarry at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 4

September 26 - October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Jarry's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Sunday, October 1 (at 11:00 PM ET), Jarry will face Zverev, after getting past Matteo Arnaldi 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 in the last round.

Jarry is currently listed at +190 to win his next matchup versus Zverev. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Jarry Stats

Jarry is coming off a 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 48-ranked Arnaldi in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

Jarry has won two of his 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 36-18.

Jarry is 11-7 on hard courts over the past year.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Jarry has played 54 matches and 25.7 games per match.

In his 18 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Jarry has averaged 26.2 games.

Jarry, over the past 12 months, has won 85.2% of his service games and 20.5% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Jarry has claimed 19.2% of his return games and 84.1% of his service games.

