The San Diego Padres (77-79) visit the San Francisco Giants (77-79) in NL West action, at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

The Padres will give the nod to Blake Snell (14-9) versus the Giants and Logan Webb (10-13).

Padres vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (14-9, 2.38 ERA) vs Webb - SF (10-13, 3.48 ERA)

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

The Padres will send Snell (14-9) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.

The left-hander did not allow a run or hit in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.38 and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .181 in 31 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his ninth consecutive quality start.

Snell has 22 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Blake Snell vs. Giants

The Giants rank 26th in MLB with a .238 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.388) and 169 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Giants two times this season, allowing them to go 6-for-42 in 12 innings.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-13 with a 3.48 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 207 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.48, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 32 games this season. Opposing batters have a .248 batting average against him.

Webb is trying to extend a fifth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Webb will try to prolong a 12-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per appearance).

In three of his 32 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

The 26-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 13th, 1.082 WHIP ranks ninth, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.

