Cal Raleigh vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:26 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .233.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- In 57.6% of his games this year (80 of 139), Raleigh has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (21.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 25 games this year, he has homered (18.0%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 45 games this season (32.4%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (13.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 42.4% of his games this year (59 of 139), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|73
|.236
|AVG
|.230
|.305
|OBP
|.311
|.451
|SLG
|.482
|24
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|17
|33
|RBI
|41
|67/22
|K/BB
|86/31
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (199 total, 1.3 per game).
- Javier (9-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 151 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 30th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 29 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.64, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.